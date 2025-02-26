Sunita Ahuja’s manager refutes divorce rumors with Govinda after actor’s manager alleges her of speaking ‘Zyaada’ in interviews

After Govinda's manager claimed Sunita Ahuja of speaking a bit too much in interviews, the star wife has denied rumors of the couple's divorce. On the other hand, the actor's lawyer also made shocking revelations.

While speaking with Mint, Sunita Ahuja’s manager, Sadia Solkar, denied the swirling divorce rumors of Govinda and his wife. “This is not true,” she was quoted as saying.

Notably, this comes after Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha talked to HT City and said, "Sunita ji ne jo recent interviews mein baatein boli hain, yeh unn sab ka nateeja hai. Unhone zyaada bol diya hai (The rumors began as a result of everything Sunita Ji has been saying in recent interviews. She might have said a bit too much).”

Upon question about the legal proceedings, Sinha assured that “they were not involved as yet” and urged everyone to wait for a day or two.

In another news, Govinda’s family friend and lawyer Lalit Bindal also clarified that the couple is "going strong". While speaking with India Today, he claimed that the couple had indeed filed for a divorce around six months back. However, things got sorted out later and they’re back together.

He further shared that they traveled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupati Nath Mandir. "Everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together," he added.

Furthermore, he also dismissed the buzz about Govinda and his wife staying in separate apartments. Bindal stated that the actor had bought the bungalow after he became an MP for his official use, and it’s just opposite the flat the couple has been staying in since their marriage.

He mentioned that the Hero No. 1 actor attends meetings and sometimes even sleeps over in the bungalow. However, the couple continues to live together. The lawyer further added that Ahuja's incomplete quotes from podcasts and public appearances are being conveniently picked and used against the couple.

"Like when she said mujhe Govinda jaisa pati nahi chaiye (I don't want Govinda as my husband in next birth), she did add that she wanted a son like him. Or when she said that he was with his own valentine, she meant he was working. It is unfortunate that people are only talking negatively about them when the couple is together, and I can assure that they will always be. No divorce is going to happen," he said while putting the rumors to rest.