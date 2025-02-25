Govinda BREAKS SILENCE on divorce rumors with wife Sunita Ahuja after 37 years of marriage; 'I am in the process of...'

The divorce rumors of Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja after 37 years of marriage have stirred the internet. Hours after the speculations started on Tuesday, the Hero No. 1 actor has finally broken his silence on the chatter.

A report published in ETimes claimed that a source close to the family shared with them that Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja had sent a separation notice a few months ago. However, there has been no movement since then. On the other hand, when the star was contacted, he didn’t respond to the speculations but shared that he was only busy with his work commitments.

"There are only business talks going...I am in the process of starting my films," the actor was quoted as saying, while Sunita Ahuja is said to have not responded to their messages.

In addition to this, Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha also addressed the chatter and admitted that there were problems in their paradise. However, he assured that it was due to statements made by certain family members and that they were trying to resolve it.

"There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members from the family. There is nothing more to it and Govinda is in process of starting a film for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it," Sinha said.

On the other hand, Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek denied the rumors and said that it was not possible. He claimed that the celebrity couple won’t part ways. Despite the strong speculations on the internet, Govinda and his wife are yet to release an official statement.

Advertisement

It is important to mention that earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Sunita revealed that she and her husband live separately. She mentioned that they have two homes, with her bungalow located opposite their flat, where she lives with their children and keeps her temple. She mentioned that the actor's work commitments often make him late due to meetings.

When her statement went viral on the internet and was taken otherwise, she made it clear that her bond with the Partner actor remains strong. "Nobody can separate us," she had said while speaking to Shirdi Today.