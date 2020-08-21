  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team leaves Bandra Police Station post meeting with Mumbai Police

A couple of days after SC’s ruling, CBI arrives for investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: August 21, 2020 10:50 pm
After a movement that insisted on a CBI probe into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Mumbai Police to hand over the received evidence to the CBI. The SC stated that the FIR filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna was correct. 

The CBI recently arrived in Mumbai, and shortly after their interrogation with Samuel Miranda, the CBI was seen leaving from Bandra Police station tonight. 

Here are pictures of CBI leaving Bandra police station:

More to follow... 

Credits :pinkvilla

