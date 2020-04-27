Taimur Ali Khan jumping on a trampoline in a throwback video is our today’s dose of cuteness; Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan is a happy kid as he joyfully jumps on the trampoline in a throwback video; Take a look

Taimur Ali Khan makes heads turn whenever he is snapped out and about in the city, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since we aren’t getting paparazzi photos of this little munchkin, what is keeping us busy are his social media photos shared by mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and various other fan clubs of Taimur. Of late, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been giving us sneak-peek of Taimur’s quarantine at home, and from turning Easter bunny to Picasso, Taimur has been making the most of the lockdown as his parents are by his side 24*7, and giving him full attention.

And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan wherein he is seen jumping on a trampoline while his nanny stands by his side and takes care of him. In the video, Taimur is wearing shorts and tee and as always, looks adorable, and amidst the Coronavirus crisis, this video is surely going to uplift our mood. Now, we all know that India is under a lockdown until May 3, 2020, and since Kareena and are spending all the time with Taimur, which otherwise wasn’t possible due to their busy shooting schedules, Saif feels that the only silver lining amongst this pandemic is the fact that he is spending time with Tim. In an interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that not much has changed in his life amidst the pandemic as he likes to spend time alone, but the actor revealed he is worried about those who are less fortunate. However, as for Saif, the silver lining is having Taimur Ali Khan around 24* 7. “There are a 150 things to do. But it's important to remember that it's not a holiday, we're all actively fighting a war. We hope that people can work together to make it better," shared Saif.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman starring Aaliya F and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji and prior to the lockdown, the cast had wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's vidoe as he jumps on the trampoline here:

Credits :Instagram

