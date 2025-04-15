Ibrahim Ali Khan compares his ‘normal’ childhood with Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur and Jeh: ‘The paparazzi doesn’t even....’

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and has a lineage of great actors in his family. Coming from a film family, he realizes the constant scrutiny of himself and his family. Addressing the same, he talked about having a "normal childhood" compared to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan reflected on coming from a film family and stated, "So, I see Jehangir and Taimur. And a part of me does feel bad for them."

He explained his point, emphasizing how Taimur and Jeh, who are just little kids, are often clicked by the media when they step out of their house. On the other hand, they're seen playing with their iPhones and iPads at home.

The Nadaaniyan actor reiterated his point, noting that an eight-year-old playing games on the iPad is normalized these days. However, these things were not there while he was growing up, and he used to go out and play.

"I think I belong to the last generation who had a normal childhood. We got saved because, in my childhood, we didn't have smartphones, smart TVs, OTT, iPhones or iPads. The paparazzi doesn't even let these kids breathe," he further added.

Ibrahim expressed his gratitude for having a normal childhood as he recalled facing the paparazzi after he turned 18. He elucidated his definition of a normal childhood, noting the one without screens and not knowing what the world thinks and has to say.

According to Ibrahim, a child should be "raised in a safe and comfortable environment." He articulated his belief, stating that children are meant to feel they are raised in a safe atmosphere and that the world is small. Nonetheless, he argued that because of the easy access to paparazzi culture, screens, iPads, and YouTube, kids already know how vast the world is.

"I am just grateful that I wasn't in the limelight or I wasn't already known when I was four or five," he said on a concluding note.

Ibrahim made his acting debut with Netflix's rom-com Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, which was released last month.

