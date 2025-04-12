Saif Ali Khan Attack: Here's what Kareena Kapoor told staff after husband was injured; reveals why Taimur accompanied him to hospital; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his home on January 16, 2025. The police recently filed a chargesheet against the accused. Now, some details from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement to the police have surfaced. The actress apparently told her staff to evacuate the house and wanted to leave for the hospital since her husband was injured. She also revealed that her son Taimur ‘insisted’ on accompanying Saif.

According to a recent report in Mid-Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared in her statement that she met Rhea Kapoor on the evening of January 15. After returning around 1:20 am, she checked on her kids, who were asleep in their rooms. Kareena stated that one of the staff members came to her and Saif Ali Khan’s bedroom at around 2 am and warned them of someone being in Jeh’s room.

Kareena further shared that as they rushed to their son’s room, they saw nurse Eliyama Philip injured. Saif was also stabbed during the scuffle with the attacker. “I shouted to Eliyama to rescue Jeh Baba and take him out of the room. Together, we rushed to the 12th floor with Jeh Baba. Saif also followed us there, severely injured and bleeding,” the Crew actress said in the statement.

As per the portal, Kareena revealed calling their house help to search for the intruder, but they couldn’t find him. She decided to evacuate the house as it wasn’t safe. Her statement read, “I told the staff, ‘Ye sab chhod do, pehle neeche chalo. Hospital chalte hain (Leave all this; let’s go down first. Let’s go to the hospital)," since Saif needed urgent medical attention.”

The report added that Kareena told one of her house helps to take Saif to the hospital after taking the lift downstairs. According to the statement, Taimur Ali Khan ‘insisted’ on going with his father, and Kareena allowed him.

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. The Race actor has recovered and is back to work. He is currently gearing up for the release of his Netflix film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins.

