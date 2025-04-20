Kareena Kapoor Khan offers glimpse of handmade ‘bunny hats’ on Easter; we wonder if it is Taimur or Jeh's creation

The festival of Easter is being celebrated globally. While Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, hunting for Easter egg with her aunt, Kareena Kapoor also posted pictures of her ‘bunny hats.’

On April 20, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of handmade hats. The paper-made hats had slanting lines with "AMMA" and "ABBA" written on of them. In addition to this, the cap also had stars and hearts made on the wings of the cap.

"We are also ready with our Easter bunny hats" followed by a rainbow and a red-heart emoji, read the text alongside. The caps were placed on the plates on the dining tables. While the caps were made by Taimur or Jeh still remains a mystery, since the actress didn't specify it in the picture. But the caps are just too cute, aren't they?

In addition to this, she also re-shared a stunning picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor as they flaunted their bunny caps.

Ananya Panday sent ‘some Easter goodness’ with a series of random pictures in the latest Instagram post. The post had her childhood video while she adorably recited Twinkle Twinkle rhyme and enjoyed her cookie. Meanwhile, her dad Chunky Pandey recorded her.

It was followed by some random pictures, with one of them featuring the actress lying down as she applied a face pack. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor also posted a picture to extend Easter wishes to his fans and followers.

On the other hand, earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra offered a peek into her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' Easter celebration. Sharing the moment on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a sweet photo featuring Malti alongside her aunt, Danielle Jonas, wife of musician Kevin Jonas.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor recently announced her collaboration with Meghna Gulzar for Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

"I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director’s we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire," the actress had written alongside the official announcement.

