Hansal Mehta admits not having enough money to re-release his films; claims Tumbbad has more hoardings than The Buckingham Murders: ‘I survive…’

Hansal Mehta started his filmmaking journey with a popular cooking show and eventually became a National Award-winning director. While he also has some iconic movies to his credit, Mehta isn’t looking at going with the current trend and re-releasing his films. During an interview, the Shahid maker stated that the lack of funds is holding him from bringing his movies back to cinema halls.

Ace filmmaker, known for directing projects like Dus Kahaniyaan, CityLights, Aligarh, Omerta, Scam 1992, Scoop, and more shared his two cents on the re-releasing of movies. While talking to India Today, Hansal Mehta admitted that even though he would love to have them re-released "but re-releasing also is very expensive.” The Bollywood director further added that a lot of money has been spent on the films that have been re-released recently.

A couple of days ago, Mehta’s crime-thriller film, The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan was released in cinemas. Incidentally, Tumbbad was also re-released in theatres on Friday on popular demand. During the same chat, the Scoop maker spoke about the huge amount of money that has been spent on actor-producer Sohum Shah's movie. He claimed, “They've more hoardings than Buckingham Murders” adding that the marketing budget that has been used for the film is “phenomenal”. Having said that, he also lauded the Shah for putting his money where his heart is.

But Mehta doesn’t have that kind of money to bring back his movies no matter how iconic they have become over the years. “I'm a filmmaker who has no other business. So, I survive on what I earn. I run my house with what I earn from my labor,” he set the record straight.

When questioned if the box office business of The Buckingham Murders has been affected by the re-release of Tumbbad, the maker said that his producers' investment should be safe and they knew this even before starting the film. Luckily, most of the money was already recovered when the movie premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023 last year. The theatrical release has been a bonus, he stated.

