The Perfect Couple star Ishaan Khatter says he has been typecast for looking 'very young'; reveals 'complex' roles are not written for him

Ishaan Khatter has been lately ruling headlines after he made his Hollywood debut with The Perfect Couple. While the actor has been lucky to explore several layered roles over his six-year-long career recently told The Indian Express that he is still being typecast for having a young face. The 28-year-old also addressed whether that makes him bitter.

Khatter debuted when he was just 21 and he says that for the longest time, the most consistent feedback he would get was that he "looks very young".

He addee, "For better or for worse, we don’t write a lot of complex and layered roles for young faces and young actors here.” The Dhadak debutant called himself fortunate to have gotten a start in the likes of Maji Majidi (Beyond The Clouds) and Mira Nair (A Suitable Boy).

When asked if that makes him bitter, Ishaan said only if he was looking for the same. In his case, he did strive for it and was also a bit spoiled having started with rare roles like Beyond The Clouds.

“I just wanted to break out of the mold a little. Even in commercial projects, to receive parts that are three dimensional, that is largely an actor’s job to bring those layers and dimensions, but it is very important to be supported by text as well,” Ishaan expressed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Royals: Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter redefine love with their regal romance; Zeenat Aman, Milind Soman and others add classy twist; WATCH

Ishaan Khatter in the same interview asserted how he’s not focused on making a name in just one industry. He calls himself not someone who is overly strategized but just lucky to have got the work that added value to his filmography.

“I have always strived for my work to be diverse, I was never attached to making a name in any one particular industry,” he said adding that when someone asks him if he wants to work more in the West, he simply quips ‘wherever good work is’.

In the recently released The Perfect Couple, Ishaan played the character of Shooter Dival, the best friend of Billy Howle’s on-screen character. This six-episodic Netflix series is an adaptation of a book by Elin Hilderbrand and is directed by Susanne Bier with Jenna Lamia as its showrunner, and writer.

ALSO READ: The Perfect Couple Trailer: Internet is ‘struck with surprise’ as Ishaan Khatter gears up for Hollywood debut