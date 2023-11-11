Ek Tha Tiger to Pathaan: YRF Spy Universe collects 2400 crore; India's Biggest IP with 100% Blockbuster record

Maneesh Sharma's directorial, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is just hours away from releasing in theatres. It is part of YRF's ambitious Spy Universe which happens to be the biggest movie IP in India and includes blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and of course Pathaan, which is the biggest film of the lot. There are high expectations pinned on the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 to keep the blockbuster track record of the Spy Universe intact, so that it lays the foundation for future spy films from YRF like War 2 and Pathaan Vs Tiger.

The YRF Spy Universe Has Had Four Films Which Have Cumulatively Grossed Around Rs 2400 Crores Worldwide

The films part of YRF's Spy Universe have grossed around Rs 2400 crores worldwide and Tiger 3 will look to take the tally to over Rs 3000 crores the very least. Salman Khan as Avinash Rathore aka Tiger, Hrithik Roshan as Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan are the three active Raw agents in the universe. Zoya and Rubai are ISI agents who work in synchrony with Raw agents to end terror in the world. Star villains like John Abraham as Jim in Pathaan and now Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 and Jr NTR in War 2 are only adding more exuberance to the Spy Films, which are getting grander with every passing film.

Following are the collections of the spy films part of YRF's Spy Universe

Ek Tha Tiger [15 Aug, 2012]

Screens Worldwide- 3790.

India gross - Rs 251.25 Cr.

Overseas - Rs 57.50 Cr.

Total - Rs 308.75 Cr

Tiger Zinda Hai [22 Dec, 2017]

Screens Worldwide - 5825.

India - Rs 432.50 Cr.

Overseas - Rs 132.75 Cr.

Total - Rs 565.25 Cr

War [02 Oct, 2019]

Screens Worldwide - 5560.

India - Rs 344.75 Cr.

Overseas - Rs 96.60 Cr.

Total - Rs 477 Cr

Pathaan [25 Jan, 2023]

Screens Worldwide - 8200.

India - Rs 641 Cr.

Overseas - Rs 397 Cr.

Total - Rs 1038 Cr

Tiger 3 Will Lay The Foundation For Upcoming Films Part Of Spy Universe

Tiger 3 has generated a lot of excitement for itself and will be looking to take a very good start of atleast Rs 30 crores nett at the box office in India. The 2 day global weekend of around Rs 80 crores is expected for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. The numbers will dramatically increase in India on the days to follow as Diwali holidays get underway.

What are your expectations from Tiger 3 and do you think the film will be able to set the momentum for the Spy films to follow?

