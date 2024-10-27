THROWBACK: When Akshay Kumar said ‘hats off’ to Deepika Padukone for being with Ranveer Singh: ‘Iss insaan ke saath rehna…’

Several Bollywood celebs have stated that Ranveer Singh is the life of any party. He is often the first person to arrive at the event and the last one to bid everyone farewell. Well, during one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Akshay Kumar hilariously took a jibe at Singh. He stated that he doesn’t let the newly married couple go for their honeymoon and asks them to continue dancing with him at their wedding. Kumar said ‘hats off’ to Deepika Padukone for being with Singh.

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh made everyone go ROFL with their antics and humor at Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. The two celebs shared the couch in Season 6 and made hilarious revelations about each other. During that show, the senior actor stated that whenever the Bajirao Mastani star attends a wedding or performs at one, he is the last person to leave the venue. “Us aadmi ki shaadi khatam ho gai, suhagraat k liye jana chahta hai. Tu jaaega toh vo jaaenge na. Ye suhagraat nhi manane deta logo ko, kehta hai ‘Dance karo’. (The person’s wedding is over, they want to go on the honeymoon. He will leave then only they can go. He doesn’t even let them celebrate and says ‘Keep dancing’.)”

Kumar humorously added that by the time the enthusiastic actor leaves the event at 5 in the morning, the couple of tired enough to do anything. “Iss insaan ke saath rehna matlab... (To live with this person is..) Hats off to Deepika Padukone,” Akshay laughed out loud. Upon hearing this, Ranveer stated that he learned this from Akshay himself. The new dad went on to recall a wedding event in Delhi where both of them were performing along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

After the gig, when they interacted backstage, Khiladi Kumar asked Singh if he was performing at any wedding next week. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor responded negatively. Kumar was irked and told him, “I don’t like to see money getting wasted,” adding that he is performing at every event, be it someone’s wedding, birthday, or ‘mundan’ even when the kid is crying. All three of them had a great laugh hearing such stories.

