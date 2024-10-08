THROWBACK: When Hrithik Roshan revealed he saw tears in dad Rakesh Roshan's eyes after he 'lost all his money' due to Shah Rukh Khan-led Koyla debacle

Veteran actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been contributing to the Hindi cinema for several decades. As a filmmaker, Rakesh has helmed movies like Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Karan Arjun and many more. He has also directed his son, actor Hrithik Roshan's movies like Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, the Krrish series. The filmmaker suffered a major setback after the release of Koyla in the 90s. Hrithik once revealed that he saw tears in dad Rakesh's eyes after he 'lost all his money' due to Shah Rukh Khan-led Koyla's debacle.

During the conversation with Komal Nahta for ETC Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan got candid about the times he witnessed his father, Rakesh Roshan getting emotional. Hrithik revealed that he has experienced those moments thrice in his life.

As per the Krrish actor, the filmmaker cried on the phone after his son Hrithik's debut film, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai released in 2000. Hrithik's father, Rakesh also got emotional when the younger actor underwent brain surgery in 2013.

Recalling the first time, Hrithik shared, "Ek aur time tha jab Koyla ke baad there was some problem in the house. (There was a time when we faced a problem in our house after Koyla had flopped.) He had lost all his money whatever he had earned. Kuch kuch he had invested woh bhi gayab ho gaye aur kisi ko paise diye the woh bhaag gaya (His invested money vanished and someone who had borrowed some amount from my father had run away)."

The Bang Bang actor added that his dad Rakesh Roshan shed tears after realizing one day that he had lost all his life savings.

Koyla starred Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit as leads. The 1997 action-thriller featured late actor Amrish Puri as the main antagonist.

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut as a lead in his dad Rakesh Roshan's directorial, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai in 2000. He was last seen in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's directorial venture, Fighter earlier this year.

Hrithik is now gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film, War. The upcoming movie also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Jr. NTR in crucial roles.

