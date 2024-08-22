THROWBACK: When little Hrithik Roshan's parents thought he had gone missing while he was watching THIS movie in locked room

Born to actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan has been a part of the Hindi cinema for more than two decades. Hrithik played his first leading role in Rakesh's directorial, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai in 2000. Apart from his professional life, the actor grabs headlines for either his relationship with Saba Azad or engaging with family from time to time. During Hrithik's childhood days, Rakesh called the police at their residence as he believed that his son was missing. Turned out, that the FIghter actor was watching a movie in a locked room.

Let's take a quick lookback to it. In 2017, Hrithik Roshan graced the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show with his father, Rakesh Roshan to promote their film, Kaabil. When asked if Hrithik was a mischievous kid in his childhood, Rakesh denied it by saying that he was quite "sober" and "quiet".

Recalling an anecdote from his childhood, Rakesh shared that once after reaching home, he couldn't find Hrithik at the house. the Kaabil producer remembered how the filmmaker had no idea about his son's whereabouts after the latter was back from school. They checked every room at their residence. The bedroom was locked and the keys were with them so there was no point in checking it, he added.

"2-3 ghante ho gaye nahin mila toh [humne] police ko bula liya. Sab aa gaye ghar pe (We took 2-3 hours to find him but didn't succeed so we called the cops. Everyone arrived at our house)," the Koi Mil Gaya director said. Hrithik explained it further by saying that he was watching Superman VS Batman, an animated film in his mom's room.

The War actor reminisced about going inside the locked room through a window. "Kamra lock hai, main andar pada aaram se dekh raha hoon. Aur bahar police [thi] (The room was locked. I was enjoying my movie inside and police was outside)," he added.

Hrithik Roshan recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his cousin Pashmina Roshan, niece Suranika and other loved ones. Hrithik's girlfriend, actress Saba also joined in the celebration on August 19. Pictures of the Roshan family surfaced on Instagram, courtesy Suranika.

Hrithik will complete 25 years of his career in Bollywood after the release of War 2 on Independence Day. A source told Pinkvilla that the actor will be filming for 100 days for the upcoming movie. He will shoot his solo sequences along with combination scenes with Jr. NTR during his shoot schedule.

War 2, the sequel to War, is packed with high-octane action and drama. It also stars Kiara Advani. While Siddharth Anand directed War, the sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan starred in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Lakshya, Mission Kashmir, Fiza, Koi Mil Gaya, Jodha Akbar, Agneepath, the Krrish series and more. He was last seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial venture, Fighter, earlier this year. The film also starred Deepika Padukone who was paired with Hrithik.

Rakesh Roshan, on the other hand, worked in films such as Khubsoorat, Paraya Dhan, Aankh Micholi, Kaamchor, and Aakhir Kyon? Rakesh is also a film producer and director. He is now reuniting with Hrithik for Krrish 4, the fourth installment of the Krrish franchise. It will be released in 2025.

Rakesh is married to Pinkie Roshan. Hrithik, who was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, has two kids, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

