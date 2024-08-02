THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra reacted to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment on her accent, ‘Same place that her boyfriend gets it from’

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan are both B-town divas who have added greatly to the rich filmography of the Indian film industry. The two actresses shared the screen in the 2006 Farhan Akhtar movie Don: The Chase Begins Again.

While PeeCee was seen in a vital role, Bebo made a special appearance as Sonia. A couple of years ago, they were also invited to Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, and on separate episodes, the stars spoke about each other.

In the 2012 episode of the chat show, during the rapid-fire round, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked what she would like to ask Priyanka, and she said, “I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from?” Then, a few episodes later, the Bajirao Mastani actress made an appearance. As she candidly chatted with Karan Johar, he asked her to respond to Bebo’s query about her.

To this, she replied, “I think it's the same place that her boyfriend gets it from.” For those thinking about who PeeCee is referring to in her statement, she is actually talking about Saif Ali Khan and his education abroad. At the time when the episodes were aired, both Kareena and Priyanka were unmarried.

Further on, when the Citadel actress was enquired what she would like to steal from the computers of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and others, Chopra exclaimed, “Does Kareena have a computer in the first place?”

Advertisement

In the same old episode, Kareena spoke about stars winning National Awards. The Jaane Jaan actress said back then that she didn’t want the coveted award. She added, “I seriously don't need any such thing. I would only want the audience to go and watch the film once, and that will be more than enough for me.”

The same year, Priyanka responded to Kareena's comment during an interview with NDTV. She said, “Well, I guess if you don't have one, then it's just sour grapes, you know. What do I say?” In 2010, Priyanka received a National Award for Fashion. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy with her upcoming Hollywood movie, The Bluff, while Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Singham Again.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra gives peek into life ‘lately’ ft. singing Disney song, Malti Marie making roti, watching Olympics and more