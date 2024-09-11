Suhana Khan has always been one of the fiercest Gen-Z fashion icons in Bollywood. She recently proved that by serving a bright red ethnic ensemble for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that looked hotter than ever. The classy saree look, from Torani, was beautifully embellished with gold embroidery work. We loved how this statement saree looked like it suited Suhana with a charm. We’re totally obsessed.

So, why don’t we have a proper look at her simply classy red saree look for a major dose of festive-friendly fashion inspiration from the wardrobe of none other than Suhana Khan?

Suhana Khan has always inspired modern fashion queens with her elegant ethnic allure. This was visibly proven by her latest look, which was literally no different. The classy look featured a bright, bold, and beautiful red saree, which was elegantly and delicately crafted by the fashion experts at Torani. This custom-crafted piece literally made The Archies actress’ complexion glow.

The incomparable saree featured intricate gold embroidery at its borders. Even the ruched style of the ethnic look added to its overall design and texture, elevating it. It also helped the actress flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves while accentuating her super well-toned figure. Such simple yet spectacular sarees are literally just perfect for every occasion, from weddings, parties, and pujas to star-studded events. It’s also a proper blessing for newly-wed brides.

Advertisement

She also added a matching custom blouse from the same brand, worth Rs. 34,500, which featured a cap style sleeves with an alluring sweetheart neckline, adding a rather sultry twist to her look. The blouse’s luxurious gold embroidery also perfectly elevated the look with a regal touch. What made the blouse all the more special was the fact that it had an elegant tie-up style with embellishments at the back. It was further elevated with a circular cut-out design that looked just all things fabulous.

Talking about her accessory choices, Khan decided to go with gold sandals that added a harmonized appeal to her look. She also added elegant gold jhumkas with red embellishments and pearl attachments. She also added a gasp-worthy cocktail ring on her fingers, adding to her saree look. These choices added some charm and spark to the look, taking it to the next level. It allowed the saree to shine on its own. We also loved her manicured nails and delicate bindi.

Advertisement

Coming to her makeup, Suhana’s complexion glowed with a radiant finish, subtly enhanced by her blushed, bronzed, and well-highlighted cheeks. Her eyes were further enhanced with brown eyeshadow, expertly filled and well-shaped eyebrows, and volumizing mascara. She also added a pop of color by completing her modern ethnic look with matte nude lipstick. This look totally enhanced her inner glow.

Last but not least, Khan’s dark tresses were left open and styled into a naturally wavy look middle parting. This allowed for her luscious locks to cascade elegantly down her back and shoulders, adding a hint of glamor to her pretty saree look. The manageable hairstyle also added some volume to her simple hairstyle.

But what did you think of Suhana Khan’s red saree look? Are you feeling inspired for the wedding season? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: 5 trendy party makeup looks for Gen-Z fashionistas who love to dance and slay in 2024