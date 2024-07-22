Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khossla Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and more arrive to pay last respects

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Tishaa Kumar, 20, the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, has sadly passed away after a long illness. Born on September 6, 2003, Tishaa was the cousin of Bhushan Kumar and the granddaughter of renowned composer Ajit Singh.

Although she maintained a low profile, she was often seen at T-Series film screenings. Krishan Kumar, her father, is the younger brother of the late Gulshan Kumar, founder of the music company T-Series and a prominent film producer.

Her final rites are currently being conducted, with family members including her father Krishan Kumar, Divya Khossla Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and others present.

Tishaa Kumar's family members arrive to pay their last respects

Bhushan Kumar arrived to pay his respects to his late cousin Tishaa Kumar, accompanied by other family members.

See the video here:

Tishaa Kumar's father Krishan Kumar and mother Tanya Singh

Tishaa's father and mother, Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh arrived to pay their last respects to daughter.

Divya Khossla Kumar and Saiee Manjrekar

Bhushan Kumar's wife, actress Divya Khossla Kumar, also attended the last rites. Additionally, actress Saiee Manjrekar was also seen arriving.

Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi also arrived to pay their respects to Tishaa Kumar.

Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar

Singers Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar also arrived to pay their last respects to Tishaa Kumar.

Tishaa's passing brought immense sorrow to the family, who are now enduring a profoundly challenging period.The official statement by the Kumar family read, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected."

Tishaa's most recent public appearance was in November 2023, when she attended the premiere of the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol.

