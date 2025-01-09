Triptii Dimri admits being ‘bothered’ by news around personal life amidst dating rumors with Sam Merchant: ‘I love...'

Triptii Dimri, known for her standout roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Animal and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, has garnered attention both professionally and personally. While her acting career continues to rise, rumors about her dating Sam Merchant have also been making the rounds. In a recent conversation, Triptii shared how the constant speculation around her personal life can be unsettling. She also admitted that she misses the days of carefree walks without the weight of public scrutiny.

In an interview with ETimes, Triptii Dimri opened up about the constant rumors surrounding her personal life, especially the speculation about her relationship with model-turned-businessman Sam Merchant. While she acknowledged that the attention can sometimes be bothersome, she also realized that it comes with the territory of being a celebrity, where people are naturally curious about one's life.

Despite this understanding, she expressed how much she values her freedom and said, “Sometimes it really bothers because I love my freedom and I miss the days where I could just walk on the roads without having to worry about anything; without a mask.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress emphasizes the importance of authenticity on social media. She admits to staying off Instagram most of the time, only posting when she feels like it. Despite complaints from her team about her inactivity, she values being true to herself over fitting into societal expectations. Whether it's sharing personal moments or something as simple as flowers, she does it on her own terms, which has helped her maintain her sanity.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii Dimri has had an incredible 2024, starting the year with a bang in Bad Newz, where she starred alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The film became one of the highest-grossing of the year.

She followed up with a role in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and capped off her successful year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a horror-comedy featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

The year ahead holds even more excitement for her, with Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Arjun Ustara with Shahid Kapoor, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ: Did Triptii Dimri exit Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3? Here’s what we know