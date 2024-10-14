Twinkle Khanna slams netizens cracking Akhiyon Se Goli Maare jokes after Govinda's gun accident: ‘Laughter is found at the expense of another’s misfortune’

Bollywood stars Twinkle Khanna and Govinda may have only appeared together in two films, but their on-screen chemistry left a lasting impression on fans. Recently, Khanna addressed the jokes made about the actor after he accidentally shot himself in the leg. Referring to it as the 'Superiority Theory,' she explained, "There is the Superiority Theory, where laughter is found at the expense of another’s misfortunes."

In her column for The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna delved into the world of comedy and the power that comedians wield. She reflected on the jokes surrounding Govinda’s recent accident, pointing out how humor often targets the misfortunes of others. She explained this as the 'Superiority Theory', where people find amusement by making jokes at the expense of those in less fortunate situations.

She wrote, “Modern theorists tend to split jokes into three main categories. There is the Superiority Theory, where laughter is found at the expense of another’s misfortunes. This is perhaps why people enjoyed memes with ‘Akhiyon se goli maare’ when one of my favourite comedians, Govinda, accidentally shot himself in the leg.”

Govinda's accidental bullet injury left his fans deeply concerned. The incident occurred around 4:45 am when the actor's licensed revolver accidentally misfired as he was placing it back in the cupboard. Following the self-inflicted injury, Govinda addressed his well-wishers in an audio statement shared by Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde.

In his message, he said, “Namaste, pranam. I am Govinda. Due to your blessings, my parents’ blessings, and the grace of my guru... I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr. Garwal. Thank you all for your prayers and support.” At the time of the incident, his wife, Sunita Ahuja, was reportedly in Kolkata, while their daughter, Tina Ahuja, remained by his side throughout the ordeal.

On October 4, Govinda was discharged from the hospital after making a significant recovery. The paparazzi shared a video of the Hero No. 1 actor in which he was seen exiting the hospital in a wheelchair with a crêpe bandage wrapped around his knee. He was accompanied by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina Ahuja, and other close family members. Despite his injury, Govinda greeted the crowd with a wide smile, folded hands, and flying kisses.

Addressing the media, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and prayers from across the nation. He also gave special thanks to the administrative police force, media personnel, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for their assistance and concern during his recovery.

