Ulajh: Gulshan Devaiah gives EPIC reply to fan praising his ‘chemistry’ with Janhvi Kapoor in Shaukan song despite not ‘vibing’ with her on set

Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement, and the trailer looks promising. Recently, Gulshan revealed that he didn't connect with Janhvi on set at all.

Despite this, the actor gave an epic reply to a fan who asked how they managed to display such chemistry in the song Shaukan from the movie if they didn't vibe at all.

Gulshan Devaiah gives an epic response to a fan praising chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gulshan Devaiah gave a sassy and hilarious response to a fan who asked, "How did you manage to show such chemistry if you both didn’t vibe at all?". Devaiah replied, "Because we’re professional actors, that’s our job."

For those unaware, the makers recently released a track from Ulajh titled 'Shaukan,' featuring Kapoor and Gulshan, where they showcase their sizzling chemistry.

Check out the tweet here:

Gulshan Devaiah admits not vibing with Janhvi Kapoor on sets

In an interview with Film Companion, Devaiah admitted that he and Janhvi Kapoor didn’t connect personally, saying, “We don’t really vibe that way. We’re not sitting and chatting. We don’t vibe at all, actually.” Janhvi laughed at his comment and responded, “This is the funniest thing you’ve said.”

Devaiah explained that he initially felt a lack of connection, noting, “At the beginning, it was like, ‘Bro, you are not vibing.’” He clarified that they didn’t spend time building a personal rapport to use in their performance, which can happen with other actors.

Even though they didn’t find common interests or activities to share, Devaiah felt it didn’t impact their performance, saying that their collaboration didn’t feel incomplete or lacking.

Gulshan Devaiah says Uljah is Janhvi Kapoor's film

In an interview with Mid Day, Gulshan saw the movie's poster and stated that Janhvi Kapoor is the film's focal point, describing her as the "whole orchestra." He added that Kapoor's leading role in Ulajh confronts the stereotype that spy movies are exclusively male-dominated.

