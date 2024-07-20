Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh co-star Gulshan Devaiah saying he didn’t 'vibe' with her on sets leaves her in splits

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie, Ulajh, alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, and Roshan Mathew, among others. While the trailer looks promising, her co-star Devaiah made a startling revelation about not vibing with her on set, and Kapoor's reaction is worth knowing!

Gulshan Devaiah says he didn't vibe with Janhvi Kapoor

In an interview with Film Companion, Devaiah said, "We don't really vibe that way. It's not like we are sitting and chatting. We don't vibe at all actually." Janhvi laughed at her co-actors claim and said, "This is the funniest thing you have said though."

Devaiah mentioned that initially, he felt a lack of connection, saying, "Early on, it was like, 'Bro, you are not vibing.'" He explained that they were not going to spend time getting to know each other and using that familiarity in their performance, which sometimes happens with other actors.

Although they didn't find common ground or interesting activities to do together, he didn't feel that this affected their ability to perform the scenes effectively. He added that it didn't feel like anything was missing or lacking from their collaboration.

About Ulajh

Ulajh is a spy thriller that follows a young IFS officer. With a family history of patriots, she finds herself caught in a dangerous personal conspiracy while serving at a crucial post far from home.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria and presented by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh features Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, and Gulshan Devaiah, alongside Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Jitendra Joshi.

Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, the film is produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey. This thriller is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 2.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Kapoor has a few upcoming projects in addition to Ulajh. She will be next seen in Dharma Production's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. Moreover, she is set to make her Telugu debut in the action film Devara: Part 1, featuring NTR Jr., Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth.

