Ulajh: ‘It’s Janhvi Kapoor's film’, says co-star Gulshan Devaiah; admits action genre is no longer male-dominated

Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, has been creating buzz since its announcement. The recently released trailer offers a glimpse of what awaits cinema lovers and fans. Showcasing Kapoor's fierce and bold avatar, her co-star Devaiah also believes that the action genre is no longer solely male-dominated.

Gulshan Devaiah on Janhvi Kapoor being the front face of Ulajh

In an interview with Mid Day, Gulshan Devaiah remarked while looking at the movie's poster and said, "It is Janhvi Kapoor's film and she is the "front and center of the film", describing her as the "whole orchestra." He mentioned that with Kapoor leading the film, Ulajh challenges the notion that spy movies are exclusively male-dominated.

Devaiah agreed, emphasizing that female stars can excel in action roles and attract audiences to theaters, highlighting that the "action genre is no longer male-dominated".

What made Gulshan Devaiah do Ulajh

Gulshan mentioned that Ulajh tells a great story with an interesting character. He likened the film to going to a favorite restaurant and ordering the usual dish but with a fresh twist within familiar boundaries.

He shared that he often found himself surprised by the film's developments and noted that he had never looked better, attributing his improved appearance to Sudhanshu's suggestion of adding a beard.

Devaiah shared that his approach for Ulajh involved repeatedly reading the script and adding elements to his character that differed from his own personality. He discussed his ideas with Sudhanshu, and Janhvi also contributed suggestions for his character, which they incorporated together.

When asked about starring in a film that required a prominent lead, he acknowledged that Janhvi is the film's protagonist, as defined by the script. He expressed that claiming absolute confidence in his role would be foolish, instead admitting that he was curious to see what he could bring to the project.

Reflecting on his career, he said that his favorite work remains A Death in the Gunj (2016), where he was initially approached for Ranvir Shorey's role.

However, when they insisted on having him in the film, he took on the role of Nandu. He emphasized that a part should excite him and benefit his career.

