Alia Bhatt drops love-filled Christmas PICS with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Neetu, Shaheen and more; actress smelling her mom Soni Razdan’s cooking is all of us

Alia Bhatt’s Christmas pictures are always ones to watch out for. The actress didn’t disappoint in 2024 either as she gave a peek into her love-filled celebrations with her family and friends. She posed with Ranbir Kapoor, little Raha, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and more. Alia was also seen smelling her mom’s delicious cooking and it was way too relatable.

Today, December 25, 2024, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from her Christmas celebrations. The first picture was from the Christmas Eve dinner at her mother Soni Razdan’s place. Alia posed alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor with the latter holding their daughter Raha in his arms.

The little princess wore a red Christmas sweater and had her face turned away from the camera. Alia looked stunning in a white dress and Christmas tree headband. Ranbir looked dapper in a white t-shirt and black jacket. A huge decorated tree was seen in the background.

The second photo was of Alia hugging her sister Shaheen with a quirky expression on her face. In another snapshot, the siblings were joined by their mother Soni Razdan. Alia offered a closer look at the Christmas tree that was adorned with baubles of their names. In the seventh slide, she was seen smelling a dish cooked by her mom with her eyes closed.

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

There was a selfie of Alia Bhatt and her girl gang from a different day. They were wearing reindeer antlers as headbands. She also flaunted her look for the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch that happened earlier today. Alia donned a red dress and paired it with a matching hair bow.

The caption of the post read, “Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like.”

ALSO READ: INSIDE Kriti Sanon's Christmas 2024 celebration with rumored beau Kabir Bahia & family; actress poses with Santa Claus MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi