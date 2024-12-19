EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ridhi Dogra shares how she felt when PM Narendra Modi watched The Sabarmati Report; 'I was in tears'

In the latest chapter of Pinkvilla's Behind The Success segment, popular TV actor Ridhi Dogra opened up about the early days of her career and also discussed how she ventured into films. The actress spoke about the reasons she decided to sign The Sabarmati Report. Further, she expressed her thoughts on how she felt when Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the film.

Ridhi Dogra told us, "Hum Parliament ke auditorium mein the and film shuru huyi. We saw PM Modi coming in and humare saath hi the. Toh I was like ki film dekhu yaa yahan dekhu. But film jab shuru huyi toh sab se pehle national anthem baja (We were in the Parliament auditorium, and the film started. We saw PM Modi coming in and he was with us. So I was confused whether to watch the film or him. When the film started, first of all, the national anthem was played). I was in tears."

She further added, "Vikrant and Raashii dono mere saath the (They were with me) and they asked if I was okay. I don't know what happened. Lots of emotions were coming out because I'm a bit of an intense person. There's a thing over here that before every film, the national anthem is played. It happens only in Bombay and nowhere else in the country. It doesn't happen in Delhi, but if it happens now, I don't have any idea."

The Asur actress stated that she always wanted to represent India. So, when Ridhi saw the National Flag, she realized where she was standing and hence, got emotional. "I felt like I am on my path. I am on that journey. This is that moment about which I used to think about," stated Dogra.

