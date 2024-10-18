Want to look your best this Karwa Chauth? Let Sonam Kapoor's simple makeup tricks guide you to perfection

Sonam Kapoor is a diva who has won over the audiences with her on-screen presence. She is also seen as an icon who blends her makeup and ethereal fashion choices perfectly well. While the festive season is in full swing, ahead of the beautiful celebration of Karwa Chauth, we've put together some of the best simple tips by the actress that could serve as your pro-guide this festive season.

Pro-tips to follow this Karwa Chauth by Sonam Kapoor for your perfect look

1. Pre-make up ritual

Sonam Kapoor begins her makeup routine by applying serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen to her face. She specifically recommends using moisturizer under the eyes as well.

2. Getting the perfect base

It is crucial to ensure your makeup stays intact on a special day. For a flawless base like Sonam Kapoor's, the actress swears by using primer and applying it correctly. Her makeup artist, Namrata Soni, shared with Vogue India, “It’s advisable to buff in your foundation after using a primer that works for your skin type to really make it stick.”

She further suggests spinning and pressing the foundation onto the skin with a brush, layering it with small amounts of product until you achieve an even tone. This technique helps avoid smudging or melting.

3. Blush application

One essential part of your makeup routine is blush, which contributes to achieving a glowing, dewy, and flushed look. In an interview with Vogue India, the Khoobsurat actress shared, “I love color because I have a small, narrow face. While some people try to contour their face a lot, I focus on making mine look fresher and brighter. That’s why I love using blush—it’s one of my favorite things.”

3. Lipstick hack

Sonam Kapoor also revealed a lipstick trick during her chat with Vogue India. She likes to soften and hydrate her lips with coconut oil before applying lipstick. Known for her love of bold red lipsticks, especially for red-carpet events, Sonam shared, “I feel like I can conquer the world when I wear red lips. It just makes me feel so good. A lot of lip balms tend to prevent lip color from being applied effectively, so I use just a little bit of balm, and it makes my lips feel really nice.”

She also revealed that her favorite shade is "Dragon Girl" by NARS, a lipstick she has used since the age of 21 or 22.

4. Dramatic eye shadow look

In another conversation with Vogue India, Sonam’s makeup artist Maria Asadi revealed that she likes to mix pigment with primer before applying eyeshadow. She recommends using a flat, dense eyeshadow brush or a flat concealer brush. According to her, a synthetic brush should be used with a swiping and tapping technique to achieve a dense, opaque, and even application.

5. Add some drama with a perfect mascara application

Sonam Kapoor has a deep love for mascara, which she uses to accentuate her beautiful eyes. She prefers curling her lashes with a curler before applying a curl-enhancing mascara for added impact. Maria Asadi also shared another makeup trick she uses on Sonam, recommending moving lashes in different directions during application to add dimension and make them look fuller. This creates a beautiful, tapered, fan-like effect.

Hope these tips help you shine and stand out on Karwa Chauth!

