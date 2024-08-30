7 Kareena Kapoor Khan movies on Netflix that show exactly why we’re obsessed with her

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Hindi cinema. She has been ruling over the audience’s hearts for over two decades now. Kareena has many impressive projects in her filmography, which have shown her talent and charm on the screen. The streaming platform Netflix is the perfect place to watch some of the actress’ best films. Here is a list of Kareena Kapoor Khan movies on Netflix that you must check out immediately.

7 Best Kareena Kapoor Khan movies on Netflix to add to your watchlist:



1. Crew

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Rajesh A Krishnan Writer: Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri

Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri Year of release: 2024

Crew is one of the latest Kareena Kapoor Khan movies on Netflix. The heist comedy is led by three leading ladies of the industry. The film was immensely enjoyed by the viewers. It revolves around three cabin crew members who have a lot of dreams for themselves. They face an unexpected situation when they discover the secrets of their airline.

2. Jaane Jaan

Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins

2 hours 19 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, Naisha Khanna

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, Naisha Khanna Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Writer: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Year of release: 2023

Jaane Jaan is another one of the movies starring Kareena Kapoor Khan on Netflix. The film is set in Kalimpong. Kareena plays the role of Maya D’Souza, a single mother. She gets stuck in a crime investigation, and her only way out is her neighbor Naren, a math teacher. Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

Advertisement

3. Laal Singh Chaddha

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

2 hours 38 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij Director: Advait Chandan

Advait Chandan Writer: Atul Kulkarni

Atul Kulkarni Year of release: 2022

If you want to check out some heartwarming movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan on Netflix, Laal Singh Chaddha will make for a perfect choice. The film is a remake of the movie Forrest Gump. In Laal Singh Chaddha, a man named Laal tells his life journey to his fellow passengers on a train. Kareena plays the role of Rupa, his childhood sweetheart.

4. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins

2 hours 19 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Thriller/Mystery Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti Writer: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2012

You’ll be blown away by Kareena’s character Rosie in the movie Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. The film follows the story of Inspector Shekhawat and his wife, who are grieving the loss of their son. As he gets involved in an investigation of another case, he comes across the mysterious Rosie.

Advertisement

5. Don

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2006

In the action-packed thriller Don, Kareena has a special appearance. She portrays the character of Kamini, who wishes to take revenge on Don for the death of her fiancé, Ramesh. Kareena’s performance in the song Yeh Mera Dil is unmissable. The film follows the story of Don and his lookalike sent to infiltrate his gang.

6. Chup Chup Ke

Running Time: 2 hours 37 mins

2 hours 37 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Om Puri, Anupam Kher, Manoj Joshi

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Om Puri, Anupam Kher, Manoj Joshi Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Writer: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Year of release: 2006

Chup Chup Ke is about Jeetu, a man in huge debt. He lands himself in a hilarious situation where he has to act like a deaf and mute man. Kareena portrays a mute girl, Shruti, in this highly entertaining film. Chup Chup Ke should definitely be on your watchlist if you’re a fan of the onscreen chemistry between her and Shahid Kapoor.

Advertisement

7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 30 mins

3 hours 30 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most iconic Kareena Kapoor Khan movies. It showcases the broken relationships in the Raichand family. Kareena’s portrayal as Poo is one of her most memorable roles. She is the love interest of Rohan Raichand and helps him in reuniting his family.

Which Kareena Kapoor Khan movie on Netflix has managed to impress you the most? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 7 Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix that show why we can’t get enough of him