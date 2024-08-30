7 Kareena Kapoor Khan movies on Netflix that show exactly why we’re obsessed with her
Are you a fan of the lovely Bebo? Here is a compilation of some of the best Kareena Kapoor Khan movies on Netflix that are unmissable due to her stellar performances.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Hindi cinema. She has been ruling over the audience’s hearts for over two decades now. Kareena has many impressive projects in her filmography, which have shown her talent and charm on the screen. The streaming platform Netflix is the perfect place to watch some of the actress’ best films. Here is a list of Kareena Kapoor Khan movies on Netflix that you must check out immediately.
7 Best Kareena Kapoor Khan movies on Netflix to add to your watchlist:
1. Crew
- Running Time: 2 hours
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma
- Director: Rajesh A Krishnan
- Writer: Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri
- Year of release: 2024
Crew is one of the latest Kareena Kapoor Khan movies on Netflix. The heist comedy is led by three leading ladies of the industry. The film was immensely enjoyed by the viewers. It revolves around three cabin crew members who have a lot of dreams for themselves. They face an unexpected situation when they discover the secrets of their airline.
2. Jaane Jaan
- Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, Naisha Khanna
- Director: Sujoy Ghosh
- Writer: Sujoy Ghosh
- Year of release: 2023
Jaane Jaan is another one of the movies starring Kareena Kapoor Khan on Netflix. The film is set in Kalimpong. Kareena plays the role of Maya D’Souza, a single mother. She gets stuck in a crime investigation, and her only way out is her neighbor Naren, a math teacher. Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X.
3. Laal Singh Chaddha
- Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij
- Director: Advait Chandan
- Writer: Atul Kulkarni
- Year of release: 2022
If you want to check out some heartwarming movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan on Netflix, Laal Singh Chaddha will make for a perfect choice. The film is a remake of the movie Forrest Gump. In Laal Singh Chaddha, a man named Laal tells his life journey to his fellow passengers on a train. Kareena plays the role of Rupa, his childhood sweetheart.
4. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
- Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller/Mystery
- Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao
- Director: Reema Kagti
- Writer: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar
- Year of release: 2012
You’ll be blown away by Kareena’s character Rosie in the movie Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. The film follows the story of Inspector Shekhawat and his wife, who are grieving the loss of their son. As he gets involved in an investigation of another case, he comes across the mysterious Rosie.
5. Don
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar
- Year of release: 2006
In the action-packed thriller Don, Kareena has a special appearance. She portrays the character of Kamini, who wishes to take revenge on Don for the death of her fiancé, Ramesh. Kareena’s performance in the song Yeh Mera Dil is unmissable. The film follows the story of Don and his lookalike sent to infiltrate his gang.
6. Chup Chup Ke
- Running Time: 2 hours 37 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Om Puri, Anupam Kher, Manoj Joshi
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Writer: Priyadarshan
- Year of release: 2006
Chup Chup Ke is about Jeetu, a man in huge debt. He lands himself in a hilarious situation where he has to act like a deaf and mute man. Kareena portrays a mute girl, Shruti, in this highly entertaining film. Chup Chup Ke should definitely be on your watchlist if you’re a fan of the onscreen chemistry between her and Shahid Kapoor.
7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Running Time: 3 hours 30 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh
- Year of release: 2001
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most iconic Kareena Kapoor Khan movies. It showcases the broken relationships in the Raichand family. Kareena’s portrayal as Poo is one of her most memorable roles. She is the love interest of Rohan Raichand and helps him in reuniting his family.
Which Kareena Kapoor Khan movie on Netflix has managed to impress you the most? Let us know in the comments below.
