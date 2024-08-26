WATCH: Priyanka Chopra blessing brother Siddharth-Neelam Upadhyaya at hastakshar and engagement ceremony is every big sister ever

Priyanka Chopra was suddenly spotted in Mumbai a couple of days ago. Soon after, visuals of her dressed in a marvelous magenta saree went viral. For those unaware, the actress flew down to India to attend the ring ceremony and hastakshar ceremony of her brother Siddharth and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya. Minutes ago, the desi girl dropped inside glimpses of the celebration.

Taking to her Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra shared a video showcasing all the wonderful moments from her brother’s engagement ceremony. Along with the clip, she also shared a throwback image that features her late father, Ashok Chopra. In the captions, the Bajirao Mastani actress congratulated the love birds for getting engaged on her dad’s birth anniversary.

She wrote, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and ceremony @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

Take a look:

The lovely clip she shared opens with the entire family posing for a photo. It was followed with glimpses of the lovely couple having the time of their lives. We also see PeeCee doing her elder sister's duties and blessing the couple as they touch her feet. After giving them a warm, tight hug, she engaged in deep conversation with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and Parineeti Chopra’s father, Pawan Chopra.

Don’t miss out on the cute impromptu dance performance the Citadel actress gave dressed in a gorgeous orange salwar suit. With a lovely photo of her standing next to the engaged couple and the mom, she concluded the video.

Hours ago, Neelam and Siddharth Chopra also dropped some more images from their ring ceremony and hastakshar ceremony. The carousel of images also featured a cake that had ‘We miss you’ written on it, along with a picture of PC and Sid’s father.

Sharing the photos, they penned, “to be surrounded by our families nothing comes close #everything #alllove #ourwholeworld.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up a shoot for her upcoming drama film, The Bluff. Before that, she got done with an upcoming American action comedy film titled Heads of State, also starring John Cena.

