WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor loses temper as paps block his and Alia Bhatt's way after Soni Razdan's birthday dinner; 'Kya kar rahe ho aap log?'

Alia Bhatt’s mother and Ranbir Kapoor’s mother-in-law, Soni Razdan, celebrated her birthday today. Later in the evening, she hosted all her lovely family members to a dinner to raise a toast on her big day. After celebrating the veteran star’s bash, Alia and Ranbir were leaving the eatery when the paparazzi mistakenly blocked their way. Like a protective husband, the Animal star guarded his wife, losing his calm in the process.

In the video that’s circulating on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen exiting a diner in Mumbai. Evidently, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor wasn’t happy with the way the shutterbugs blocked their way, making it difficult for them to enter their swanky luxury car. Watching Alia uncomfortable, Kapoor guarded her, escorting his wife to their vehicle. As chaos erupted outside the dinner place upon watching the stars, Ranbir lost his calm on the people present there and quipped in anger ‘Kya kar rahe ho aap log?’ in the clip.

Take a look:

Earlier this morning, the Jigra actress took to her Instagram stories and slammed reports claiming her Botox treatment went wrong and that she has a ‘crooked smile.’ Alia penned a lengthy note stating that it is ‘beyond ridiculous’ to claim that she is paralyzed on one side. She started her note by stating, “Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery-your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles): I have a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking," according to YOU.”

The National Award-winning actress added, “This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you’re confidently tossing around ‘scientific” explanations, claiming I’m paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me? These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up.”

Her note further read, “What’s worse, you’re influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Alpha with Munjya actress Sharvari while Ranbir is filming for Ramayana.

