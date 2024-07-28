Did Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das’ kirtan in London again? New VIDEO goes viral

The beloved couple of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, are currently in London. The couple is enjoying quality time to the fullest with their kids-Vamika and Akaay. A few days back, a video of the couple attending a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel went viral on the internet. Now yet again, a new video has surfaced where the celebrity couple blended with the crowd and enjoyed the event.

New video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attending Krishna Das' kirtan goes viral

Days after the video and pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli delightfully attending the kirtan by Krishna Das surfaced on the internet, a new video of the couple has stirred the internet.

In the new clip, the couple could be seen sitting amongst other attendees in a hall and listening to the kirtan. A huge crowd was listening to Das with utmost sincerity and concentration. In the video, we can clearly see a glimpse of Kohli dressed in a casual white t-shirt and his iconic eyeglasses.

Take a look

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple. A fan wrote, "Kohli bhai ek hi dil hai kitni baar Jeetoge", while another fan asked, "King kab India aa raha hai ??? " While a third fan exclaimed, "Them>>>>>>." In addition to this, several fans dropped multiple red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Advertisement

Notably, Krishna Das’ London program at Union Chapel was a two-day event i.e. July 12 and July 13 followed by a workshop on July 14.

Viral videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from Krishna Das' kirtan

Additionally, a few days back, numerous videos from inside the Union Chapel featuring Anushka and Virat went viral on the internet. In one of the videos, the couple was seen loudly clapping with big smiles on their faces, reflecting the delightful time they had.

In one of the other videos, the couple was seen chanting ‘Shree Ram Jai Ram’ with loud claps. Another video showed the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress standing and cheering with loud claps as she dived into the spiritual atmosphere. She also shared a couple of pictures of the singer on her social media.

Take a look

For the unversed, Krishna Das is an American vocalist renowned for performing Hindu devotional music.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's rumored ladylove Iulia Vantur leans on him in UNSEEN pic from her birthday celebration; fans can't keep calm