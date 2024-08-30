WATCH: Ranveer Singh’s mom flashes beaming smile as paps congratulate her ahead of his baby’s arrival with Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to welcome their first child next month. Recently, as Ranveer's mom was out in the city, the paparazzi congratulated her ahead of the birth. She was thrilled and graciously thanked them for their well wishes.

In a video shared by paparazzi, Ranveer Singh’s mom, Anju Bhavnani, was spotted out in the city, seemingly enjoying dinner with friends. She looked stunning in an all-black outfit, featuring a loose black top and matching pants. As she was heading to her car, a paparazzo congratulated her in advance, to which she sweetly responded with a "thank you" before getting in. The video, now going viral, captures the excitement and beauty of the soon-to-be grandmother as she eagerly awaits the arrival of the new baby.

According to a recent report from renowned photographer Pallav Paliwal, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are preparing to move into their expansive new apartment, which is nearing completion. Following the arrival of their baby, they are set to become Shah Rukh Khan's neighbors. NDTV reported that Ranveer, alongside his father Jagjit Sunder Singh Bhavnani and their company Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, has acquired a lavish sea-facing quadruplex for Rs 119 crore in an upscale Mumbai neighborhood close to Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat.

As reported by Money Control, the couple's new home will occupy floors 16 through 19, providing a spacious 11,266 square feet of living area along with an extra 1,300 square feet of private terrace. The under-construction building features stunning views of the sea and the Bandstand promenade.

The couple began their relationship on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and got married in 2018. Earlier this year, they announced their pregnancy.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone has featured in several notable films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Kalki 2898 AD with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She is set to appear in Singham Again, scheduled for release during Diwali. Ranveer Singh is working on Aditya Dhar's forthcoming espionage thriller, which boasts a cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

