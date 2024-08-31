WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have a blast visiting zoo, riding rollercoasters on ‘Bessssst trip everrr’ to New York

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were recently in New York for a small vacation. The couple was also consistent in offering glimpses on social media for their fans and followers. Meanwhile, the duo has posted a video that gives a closer peek into the coolest times the couple seems to have enjoyed there.

Today, on Aug 31, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dropped a video on their Instagram handle offering a glimpse of their vacation in New York City. The video begins with the couple enjoying a social event and later hopping on the streets, enjoying adventure rides and outings in a mall. We can also see Sona’s sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi and her daughter accompanying them.

In one of the clips, we can also see the actress soaking in the sun at the beach while she recorded her husband who was having a joyous time with his niece. The video was followed by several glimpses from their gala time from their visit to the zoo and enjoying each other’s company. The post was captioned, "New york for a minute! Bessssst trip everrr with @sanamratansi and baby girl A (accompanied by a red heart, party popper, and dancing emoji)#newyorkcity #hamptons #SonaZahTravelTales"

In addition to this, Sonakshi also dropped a series of adorable and romantic pictures with her husband from New York. The first picture featured Zaheer Iqbal carrying the actress high in his arms while the duo beamed bright smiles. Up next is an endearing selfie clicked by him while the duo were enjoying their date in a café. The post concluded with a sun-kissed selfie of the couple.

"Home is where the heart is… and wherever in the world… my heart is with my home - @iamzahero #SonaZahTravelTales," she wrote alongside the post.

After dating each for a long-time, Sonakshi and Zaheer got married earlier this year at their Mumbai residence on June 13. Their wedding was a low-key affair attended by close friends and family. They also had a grand reception that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Kajol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Tabu and many more.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have worked together in the movie, Double XL and a music video titled, Blockbuster.

