What to watch this weekend: Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae to Lakshya and Raghav Juyal starrer Kill

1. Kill

Release Date: September 6, 2024 on OTT

Star Cast: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Kill hit the theaters on July 5, 2024 and is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Despite the strong presence of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Kill quickly made its mark, receiving widespread acclaim on social media and from critics.

The storyline follows a high-stakes train journey where Lakshya's character, NSG commando Amrit Rathod, must battle a gang of bandits led by Raghav Juyal's Fani. The plot thickens when Amrit's love interest, Tulika, portrayed by Tanya Maniktala, is endangered by the hijackers. Known for its gripping action sequences and Lakshya’s powerful performance, "Kill" has become a standout in recent cinema.

2. Call Me Bae

Release Date: September 6, 2024

Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood

Director: Colin D'Cunha

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Call Me Bae, an upcoming eight-episode series, is crafted by Ishita Moitra with additional writing by Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. Set to release on September 6, the show features an ensemble cast. Karan Johar of Dharmatic Entertainment is the executive producer.

In the series, Bella (played by Ananya Panday) initially appears as someone who has lived a life of luxury. However, as the story unfolds, she is challenged to leave her privileged existence and confront the realities of the outside world, learning that true survival requires much more than just privilege.

3. Tanaav Season 2

Release Date: September 6, 2024

Star Cast: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Arslan Goni, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, Sukhmani Sadana, Danish Husain

Director: Sudhir Mishra and E Niwas

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sony LIV

The much-anticipated Tanaav Season 2 is gearing up for its release on SonyLIV. This new chapter in the Hindi adaptation of the Israeli series Fauda continues the story with Manav Vij back as Kabir Farooqui. This season introduces Gaurav Arora as the formidable new villain, Al-Damishq, who threatens to unleash chaos in Kashmir.

The plot unfolds with Kabir and the Special Task Group (STG) facing off against this new menace. As Al-Damishq's plans create turmoil, Kabir's mission is to maintain order and protect the region. Produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas, Season 2 of Tanaav aims to continue the thrilling journey from the first season, which also aired on SonyLIV.

