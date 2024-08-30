Kill OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Lakshya and Raghav Juyal starrer power-packed action film

Kill, featuring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, hit theaters on July 5, 2024. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the action-packed film garnered praise from both fans and critics. Following its successful theatrical release, the film is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting September 6, 2024.

The streaming platform announced the exciting news on social media, stating, “This ride is about to get bloody! We are coming, #Kill streaming on Sept 6.”

Check out the post here:

Lakshya expressed his gratitude for the appreciation he received for his performance in Kill. Reflecting on his character Amrit, he shared that the role demanded intense physical preparation, pushing him beyond his limits. He credited director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat as a guiding force and mentor throughout the process.

Actor Raghav Juyal also reflected on his experience with Kill, from the audition process to filming alongside Lakshya. He found the journey enjoyable and emphasized his dedication to hard work. For him, playing the antagonist Fani was a significant challenge, requiring deep conviction and mental preparation. He highlighted the character's twisted humor and sarcasm as key elements that add excitement to the film. He added that the physical training he and Lakshya underwent not only prepared them for their roles but also strengthened their off-screen bond.

Advertisement

Writer and director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat expressed his excitement about Kill transitioning from a successful theatrical run to its upcoming release on Disney+ Hotstar. He shared that the inspiration for the story came from a personal experience in the mid-1990s that deeply impacted him, making it essential to convey the raw emotions through the film. Nikhil credited Lakshya's natural talent, Raghav's dedication, and the unwavering support of the entire team for bringing his vision to life. He shared that he is pleased with how audiences have connected with the film and hopes its release on the streaming platform will allow an even wider audience to experience it.

Kill is a gripping action thriller centered on a train journey where chaos ensues as NSG commando Amrit Rathod, portrayed by Lakshya, faces off against a menacing gang of bandits led by Fani, played by Raghav Juyal. The situation intensifies when Amrit's love interest, Tulika, played by Tanya Maniktala, becomes a target of the violent hijackers. The film, featuring Lakshya, Raghav, and Tanya in key roles, delivers a fiery narrative of survival and revenge.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kill: Makers issue official statement over remake rights of film; clarify 'Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet'