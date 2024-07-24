What to watch this weekend: Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji to Avika Gor's Bloody Ishq

Get ready for an awesome weekend with an exciting list of movie releases. These are a mix of action, horror, drama, and more. From Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji to Avika Gor starrer Bloody Ishq, Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Take a diary and note down the list.

1. Bhaiyya Ji

Release Date: July 26

July 26 Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Suvinder Vicky, Zoya Hussain, Akash Makhija

Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Suvinder Vicky, Zoya Hussain, Akash Makhija Director: Apporv Singh Karki

Apporv Singh Karki Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film will hit theatres on May 24, 2024. According to makers, “Bhaiyya Ji is about a man who stands up for his family and seeks revenge for the wrongs done towards his loved ones.” The film dives deep into the themes of loyalty, retribution, and the personal cost of vengeance.

Bhaiyya Ji is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

2. Bloody Ishq

Release Date: July 26

July 26 Star Cast: Avika Gor, Vardhaan Puri, Jeniffer Piccinato

Avika Gor, Vardhaan Puri, Jeniffer Piccinato Director: Vikram Bhatt, Manish. P. Chavan

Vikram Bhatt, Manish. P. Chavan Genre: Horror

Horror Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Bloody Ishq is a spine-chilling horror film featuring Avika Gor. She is a woman who experiences eerie and unsettling paranormal events in her new home.

Advertisement

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, known for his expertise in the horror genre, the film combines psychological terror with supernatural elements. Gor's performance adds to the surprising atmosphere of the film, as her character becomes embroiled in terrifying events that challenge her sanity and safety. The dark and creepy tone of the movie is sure to enthrall horror fans.

In a statement, Avika Gor said, "Horror is something I enjoy as a genre and to land this role was interesting and challenging. This is entirely different from my roles in 1920: Horrors of the Heart or Mansion 24. I’m really grateful that when it comes to strong, emotional female characters I’m considered and it gave me this great opportunity to work with the Bhatts again."

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew to Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji