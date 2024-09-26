When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Taal's unusual poster left film industry and media stunned; director Subhash Ghai says, ‘It was very unlike…’

Subhash Ghai recently shared insights on social media about the striking impact of the poster for Taal, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, upon its release in 1999. He said, “My film industry n media was shocked when I introduced the film TAAL with this picture in 1999 on hoardings coz it was very unlike my movie posters.” Now, Taal is poised for a special re-release, hitting 136 theaters across India tomorrow, September 27.

Today, September 26, Subhash Ghai took to Instagram to share a stunning poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a vibrant orange dress. This eye-catching image not only showcases Aishwarya's style but also highlights the titles of all the film's audio tracks. In his post, Ghai reflected on the initial shock the poster caused upon its 1999 release, noting that both the film industry and media were surprised by its distinctiveness compared to his previous works.

However, he added that once the music of Taal was released, everyone praised his artistic vision in both sound and visuals. "BUT When music of TAAL was released soon - every one lauded my aesthetics in sound n visuals both," he said. Subhash expressed his excitement about the film's re-release tomorrow in 136 theaters across India.

Fans flooded the comment section to express their sentiments. One user reminisced, saying, “I can’t tell you sir, there are some 'N' number of memories attached to this.” Another praised the music, commenting, “Alka Yagnik makes it more beautiful.” A different user inquired, “Sir what is the plan for Pardesh re release?” while another chimed in, “It is such a masterpiece. All songs are great!”

Taal is a musical romantic drama that showcases the creative talents of Subhash Ghai, who took on multiple roles as the co-writer, editor, producer, and director. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna in prominent roles, with Amrish Puri and Alok Nath providing strong supporting performances. Upon its release, Taal received significant praise from critics, who lauded its direction, compelling narrative, well-developed screenplay, witty dialogues, enchanting soundtrack, striking costumes, and impressive choreography, all complemented by the remarkable performances of the cast.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has returned to Mumbai after making a stunning impact at Paris Fashion Week. She showcased a chic all-black outfit that reaffirmed her status as a style icon, proving once again that black is undeniably her signature color.

Her airport-ready ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved black top paired with wide-legged black trousers, all elegantly topped off with a long black trench coat. Aishwarya was spotted leaving the airport alongside her daughter, Aaradhya, exuding effortless elegance as always.

