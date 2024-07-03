When Salman Khan came to claustrophobic Divya Dutta's rescue during a death scene in Veergati; Details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Divya Dutta is known for playing memorable roles in films like Veergati, Baghban, Veer Zaara, Special 26, and more. The talented actress has experience of working with some of the biggest Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan among others.

Divya recently opened up about working with Salman Khan in the 1995 film Veergati. She recalled feeling claustrophobic while shooting a death scene and how Salman helped her through it.

Salman Khan helped Divya Dutta complete a difficult scene

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Divya Dutta recalled she found it difficult to hold her breath while shooting for a death scene in Veergati. The actress shared that after some time the director KK Singh who was very strict started losing his patience.

Divya who was just 18 years old at that time felt scared of the director. Moreover, she was claustrophobic so couldn't hold her breath beyond a few seconds. This is when Salman Khan came to help her despite being done for the day.

Divya recalled that Salman was ready to leave and was sitting in his car when an AD told him that the "new girl" was struggling with a scene. The actress said that she had a huge crush on him and didn’t want to embarrass herself in front of him. However, he came over, sat opposite her, and asked her to follow exactly what he did.

Divya shared that he laid down on the ground next to her, and guided her through the scene step by step. "I kept looking directly at him, and he gave me a count. Even the director backed off because he knew that Salman was handling it. Then, after some time, Salman told me to shut my eyes and breathe,” she remembered.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif in 2023. Now, he is creating headlines for his upcoming biggie Sikandar. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the superstar is teaming up with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for an action entertainer. The film will have Rashmika Mandanna opposite him.

We also exclusively shared recently that Salman and Kamal Haasan are in talks with Atlee for India's biggest action film.

