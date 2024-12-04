When Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor waited for each other to reach sets first to shoot Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Bole Chudiyan

Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the biggest blockbusters ever made in Bollywood, featuring six leading actors working together. Recently, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who was an assistant director on the film, recalled some amusing behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of the iconic song Bole Chudiyan. He mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan was waiting for Hrithik Roshan, who, before stepping out to film, inquired about Kareena Kapoor, leading to a lighthearted moment on set.

In a candid interview with Filmfare, Nikkhil Advani opened up about the filming of the popular song Bole Chudiyan, which has become a go-to number at Indian weddings.

The filmmaker recalled some interesting moments from the set and mentioned the challenge of coordinating logistics among six of Bollywood’s biggest stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan.

Advani shared that several vanity vans were stationed on set for each actor, and they had to ensure everyone was ready to shoot. However, the seemingly simple task turned into a challenge as none of the actors were willing to leave their vans, each asking about the others' whereabouts. Despite having a brightly lit and beautifully decorated set, resembling a Diwali celebration, the crew was left wondering when the actors would arrive.

Recalling the scene, the Salaam-E-Ishq director said, “I went, and I told Kajol that shot is ready, she asked, ‘Has Shah Rukh come?’ I said no. She says, ‘Tell him to come, then I will come.’ I go to Shah Rukh, he asks, ‘Has Hrithik come? Tell him to come, then I’ll come.’ I go to Hrithik, he asks, ‘Has Bebo come? Tell her to come, and then I will.’ I go to Jaya ji, she asks, ‘Has the old man come? No.’ So nobody has come.”

Since he couldn't get any of them to step out, the filmmaker devised another method to resolve the confusion. He gathered the other assistant directors and stationed each of them outside a different actor’s vanity van. Armed with walkie-talkies, they coordinated to ensure that all the actors came out simultaneously.

Advani then informed Jaya Bachchan of the plan and assured her that everyone would arrive at the set together. His plan worked, and the shoot finally began.

Nikkhil highlighted that after their arrival on set, the actors shared a good bond and worked professionally. As a result, the shooting experience was smooth and there was a happy sight on set. He revealed that the actors complimented each other, joked, and had fun working together. Advani shared that Jaya Bachchan and Kajol even conversed in Bengali language.

However, he noted that Karan Johar, who directed the film, fainted by the end of the shoot after shouting instructions to crew members over the walkie-talkie while managing the large multi-starrer cast. Despite the chaos, it was a memorable experience that resulted in one of Bollywood’s most iconic wedding songs.

