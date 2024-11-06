Was Jaya Bachchan upset at Orry recreating her viral moment with Sonali Bendre? Influencer says ‘Navya and Agastya sent me…’

Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani keeps sharing entertaining content with Bollywood celebrities. He recently posted a reel in which he recreated Jaya Bachchan’s viral paparazzi moment with Sonali Bendre that happened earlier in 2024. Orry has now revealed if Jaya ji was upset with him because of the reel. The influence also mentioned that Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda sent him her reaction video.

On October 27, Orhan Awatramani shared a reel in which he was posing for the camera and as soon as Sonali Bendre came into the frame, he walked out. He posted it with a split-screen comparison of Jaya Bachchan walking off as Sonali joined her and Shweta Bachchan Nanda to pose at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception in January.

In an interview with the Times of India, Orry discussed the making of the video. He disclosed that when he came across Sonali Bendre at a recent event, he told her, “Babe, it's you! You're the girl from the video.” When Orry reminded the actress of the viral moment, she agreed to recreate it. He said that Sonali was a ‘good sport’ and ‘game’ for doing it.

Orry also revealed how Jaya Bachchan responded to the reel. He stated that the veteran star ‘loved’ it. Orry said that he wouldn’t discuss her reaction as it was ‘private.’ “Navya and Agastya sent me her reaction video,” he added. Orry concluded by saying that he was not having a beef with Jaya ji.

Earlier, Orry captioned the reel, “My forever mood at social events.” The video left the netizens in splits. They took to the comments section under his Instagram post and flooded it with laughing emojis. One person said, “This is epic,” while another exclaimed, “The fact that sonaliiiiii played alongggggg.” Another user talked about Sonali Bendre agreeing to recreate it, saying, “Oh my god sonali agreed to do this situation again with orry.”

Meanwhile, Orry also made headlines for his hilarious Halloween cow costume. In one video, Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend couldn’t stop laughing as their dogs continued to bark at Orry’s costume.

