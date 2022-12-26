Who are Nora Fatehi’s parents? Know everything about her family

Is there anyone who does not know Nora Fatehi ? Well, she is not just a name but a sensation. From her looks to her fashion game to her killer dance moves, everything always sets the hearts of her fans and the internet on fire. Nora recently made us all proud with her sensational performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022. There is a lot that we know about the diva, but don’t you all want to know everything about her family background, her childhood, and other things? Well, scroll down as we give you a sneak peek into the Saki Saki girl’s life.

Nora Fatehi was born into a Muslim family on February 6, 1992. She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and both her mother and father are Moroccan (North African). Talking about her siblings she has a younger brother too and his name is Omer Fatehi. Nora’s parents are divorced and after father left, the actress had to drop out of her college to provide for her brother. She started to study Political sciences and international studies. Nora completed her early studies at Westview Centennial Secondary School, Toronto. After that, she studied at York University, Toronto. It was during her college that she became a professional belly dancer. The commendable thing is that she never took any training yet dances like a pro. It was only the YouTube videos that she relied on for her training.

Nora Fatehi has revealed that her parents were against her dancing and did want her to pursue her passion. Despite so many restrictions and having conservative parents she used to dance in her room and show her videos to people. It is lovely to see her grow and become the person she has despite so many hurdles.

Nora Fatehi’s net worth

Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Her songs have become a rage amongst fans. Today almost every other Bollywood film has an item song featuring the sensational diva. Talking about her net worth, she is reportedly worth $5 million. It is said that she annually makes Rs 2 crore. Apart from being in a lot of music videos, Nora has featured in several songs from Bollywood films as well. She has contributed significantly to Kannada and Telugu movies as well. If reports are to be believed then the cost of Nora’s music video is reportedly Rs 40 lakh and she charges Rs 5 lakh for brand promotions on social media. Nora has collaborated with a large number of Bollywood actors in such a brief period of time.

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with Roar: The Tiger Of Sunderbans, after which she got a lot of offers from Tollywood. She has been a part of superhit Bollywood films like Baahubali. Nora’s real talent of dance came to the forefront when she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. After being a contestant in the reality show, she is now a judge in it. Not many know that Nora has been Disha Patani’s dance teacher as well.