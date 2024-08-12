Who is Alicia Kaur? Know everything about model who faced backlash for flirting with Sidharth Malhotra at fashion show

Sidharth Malhotra has already impressed his fans with his good looks, dashing personality, sweet smile, and powerful acting skills. While he is often credited for raising the temperature of the room he enters, the actor recently made netizens go gaga when a clip of him walking the ramp with supermodel Alicia Kaur went viral. She also received backlash for flirting with the Shershaah actor. If you want to know more about Kaur, then read on!

Alicia Kaur is a Mumbai-based model, hailing from Australia. With a decade-long career as a model, she has been associated with several major fashion events and brands. She was always keen on becoming a model and her modelling career started when she was merely three years old. She then fanned her aspiration of ruling the industry.

In an interview with Elle India, Kaur stated that at a tender age, she was addicted to the idea of becoming a model. After being rejected 45 times, she was finally signed with a reputable agency at the age of 19. According to her Instagram bio, she was also ‘Supermodel of the Year India 2023’. She even tried her hands in the fashion industries in China and Europe, and finally flew down to India.

Calling the country ‘home’, she mentioned to the same publication that she always dreamt of finding the perfect country abroad where her looks would suit her best. After traveling the world, she came to India and is grateful as she likes her work and lifestyle here. “I’m so glad I never gave up,” she exclaimed.

For those living under the rock, Sidharth Malhotra and Alicia recently walked the ramp for designers Shantanu and Nikhil during a fashion show in Delhi. Their flirtatious banter on the stage made his fans go gaga with some criticising her. Soon after receiving negativity, the model took to her Instagram stories and also posted, “#SorryKiara, #ItsOurJob” apologizing to Sid’s wife, actress Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, on Sid’s work front, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that he is currently discussing a Dinesh Vijan rom-com co-starring Kriti Sanon.

