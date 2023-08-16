Who is Trinetra Haldar, the doctor who debuted in Made In Heaven 2? All you need to know about her

The second season of the much loved Amazon Prime Video series Made In Heaven was released recently. While Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur reprised their roles from season 1, a lot of newer faces greeted us in this new instalment. One of them was Trinetra Haldar. For the unversed, Trinetra has been an internet sensation for quite some time now. A doctor by profession, she has meticulously documented her journey of gender transition on Instagram. As one of the most remarkable content creators out there, Trinetra also goes on to articulate amply on all that’s relevant on the social front to the extent of educating her followers and trolls alike on gender awareness and perceived misconceptions. Let’s delve more into this doctor-turned-actor’s journey.

Who is Trinetra Haldar?

With the release of Made In Heaven 2, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju greeted us as Meher. Trinetra is a 26-year-old trans woman, a doctor, and a content creator as well. In fact, she is one of India’s first transgender content creators. She is Karnataka’s first transgender doctor. She underwent through her gender affirmation at the age of 21, and is a medical graduate from Kasturba Medical College in Manipal.

She rose to popularity on social media by the handle @Ind0ctrination on Instagram which she later changed to @trintrin. Her real time following on Instagram is 282K. Having emerged stronger with her transition journey, Trinetra uses the platform to address topics that are close to her heart like queerphobia, gender, mental health, sexuality and feminism. She is also a TEDEx speaker. She also talks about the experiences of LGBTQIA+ community and also the significance of not calling trans people by their deadnames.

What did Dr Trinetra share about her journey?

Speaking about how her journey has been so far, she told Business Insider, “I was the first-born male child but I was never one of the boys. All the things that little boys are expected to do like sport and everything we associate traditionally with being masculine was not coming to me naturally at all. My father tried to masculinise me in as many ways as possible, which every Indian father would do. It took me many years to come to terms with the fact that I am not a boy and I don't want to adopt that identity.”

How did she bag a significant role in Made In Heaven Season 2?

Reporedly, Dr Trinetra was offered to audition for Made In Heaven Season 2 in 2020 while she was still interning at a hospital. Casting aside all the doubts, the 26-year-old decided to give it a try. In fact, Dr Trinetra also shared how even during the audition phase, she was asked for feedback on the representation of a trans person in the form of Meher Chaudhary in the web-series.

Moreover, in a conversation with The Hindu, Dr Trinetra shared her experience of working with Zoya Akhtar. She said, “Zoya, in particular, was very open to feedback from the first time that we spoke. She was very open to saying, listen I don't have the lived experience for this so if something feels off, please tell me. And there were moments where she incorporated a lot of that feedback into the script as well. And that's so rare and so beautiful.”

Dr Trinetra as Meher Chaudhary in Made In Heaven Season 2

Undoubtedly, Dr Trinetra is garnering accolades after delivering a wonderful performance as Meher Chaudhary in the second season of Made In Heaven. In a conversation with India Today when she was asked about the overwhelming adulation, she said that she was so humbled by the kind of love and warmth that’s coming her way. “There has been a lot of anxiety over the last three years, in the sense that you do feel a certain responsibility and pressure because this sort of representation doesn't happen every day,” Dr Trinetra added.

Internet is all hearts for Dr Trinetra aka Meher Chaudhary

In one of the posts on Dr Trinetra’s Instagram, a viewer wrote, “Meher overshadowed everyone!!! Loved Trin in every scene,” while another one wrote, “You are GOLD!!! I would be watching Season 2 again, and this time, just for you.”

Trinetra has etched an inspiring journey with her role opening up new avenues on gender representation on the OTT platform.

