Why did Aamir Khan say 'it's not going to work' to ex-wife Kiran Rao just before Thugs of Hindostan release?

Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par is gearing up for release soon. While the actor is on a promotional spree, he shared how sleepless nights and anxiety ahead of any film's release are good signs for him. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Aamir Khan mentioned that he cannot sleep before the release of any film and gets anxious as he is excited to show what he has made. Though the actor named one film of his entire career where he could sleep well, the reason will surprise you!

Advertisement

Aamir Khan recalls a conversation with Kiran Rao, underlining 'not liking' Thugs Of Hindostan

The Dangal actor mentioned that it was Thugs of Hindostan where he knew the movie would flop, as he himself didn't like it. While going down the memory lane, Aamir recalled his chat with ex-wife Kiran Rao and said, "Kiran asked me two weeks before the release of Thugs of Hindostan, she said, 'You're sleeping very calmly this time, what happened?' I said because I'm not happy with the film, and I also don't like it. I don't think it's going to do well."

Mr Perfectionist went on to add that he was clear in his head that the movie had not shaped well, so there was no anxiety. "Anxiety is when you're excited about showing what you've made and you think it's good and you're hoping people will like it—but you don't know how people are going to react," added the actor. Aamir Khan concluded his thoughts by mentioning that there will be no anxiety if there is no excitement.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Thugs of Hindostan was released in 2018, and it was Aamir Khan's first flop since 2005. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the period drama marked the first-ever screen collaboration of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie also had Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan bombed at the box office with a mere collection of Rs 138.50 crore in its entire domestic theatrical run.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan shuts down 'comeback' tag for Sitaare Zameen Par and his take might surprise you: ‘Lot of actors have 8 to 10 flops…’