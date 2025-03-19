When Kiran Rao revealed that she became fan of Aamir Khan at age of 14 after watching his THIS classic movie

Aamir Khan’s love life resembles the twists and turns of a movie script. After ending his 16-year marriage with his first wife, he later parted ways with his second wife, Kiran Rao. In an old interview, Kiran shared that for her Aamir had always been her dream man. At just 14 years old, she watched his film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and instantly became his fan. Little did she know that one day, the same star would become her husband.

Kiran Rao got closer to Aamir Khan while working as an assistant to Ashutosh Gowariker on the film Lagaan. One of her duties was to escort Aamir to the set, and during those rides, the two engaged in conversations that gradually turned into a strong friendship.

Aamir was drawn to Kiran’s cheerful yet serious nature, while she had already developed feelings for him. In an interview, Kiran once mentioned that she saw a down-to-earth person in Aamir, appreciating how he interacted with assistant directors and technicians, often joking and mingling with them like an ordinary man.

Aamir Khan parted ways with his first wife, Reena Dutta, just two years after filming Lagaan. The period following their separation was extremely difficult for him. During this challenging time, Kiran reached out to him, and they ended up talking for about half an hour.

After the call, Kiran realized how happy Aamir felt while talking to her. Their bond grew stronger, and soon after, they began dating. After being together for a year and a half, their friendship blossomed into love, and they tied the knot in 2005.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in 2021 after 15 years of marriage. Despite their divorce, they have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, who was born through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir also has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

For those unaware, Khan has once again found love and is currently dating Gauri Spratt. The actor recently hosted a meet-and-greet session where he introduced her to the media and his close friends.