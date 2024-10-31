It's the Diwali period, and the industry is buzzing with the arrival of new releases this weekend like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While both the movies carry strong pre-release buzz, the real test will begin tomorrow, when they will hit the big screens. The festivals have always been a lucrative period for film releases. While some movies did extraordinary business, some failed miserably. It will be interesting to see how Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan’s respective movies perform at the box office. Pinkvilla recently reported the highest-grossing Diwali releases of all time; here's taking a look at the top 9 biggest Diwali bombs at the Indian box office.

9 Biggest Diwali Bombs Of All Time At The Indian Box Office

1. Main Aur Mrs Khanna

Released on Diwali 2009, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Main Aur Mrs Khanna was a big box office flop. The romantic movie was directed by debutant Prem Soni and has a plot revolving around an extramarital affair.

Main Aur Mrs Khanna bombed at the box office by collecting just Rs 7.50 crore net in India.

2. Kyon Ki

Directed by Priyadarshan, Kyon Ki is a romantic-comedy drama that stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. The story revolves around a mental patient with whom a lady doctor falls in love while treating him.

Kyon Ki was a big flop at the box office. It was released in 2005 on the occasion of Diwali but ended up collecting just Rs 12.75 crore net in India.

3. Saawariyaa

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariyaa was a big disappointment at the theatrical run. The movie that marked the acting debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor could mint just Rs 21 crore net in India, emerging as one of the biggest Diwali bombs of all time.

Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor are reuniting for a romantic-drama titled Love & War that also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

4. Jaan-E-Mann

The 2006-released movie Jaan-e-Mann was a big box office failure. Starring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar, the romantic-drama failed to match expectations and ended up being a commercial flop.

It was released alongside Shah Rukh Khan's much-loved Don and could only collect Rs 25 crore net in India.

5. Action Replayy

Starring Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ranvijay Singh, Action Replayy is a comedy-drama that turned out to be a flop at the box office.

The Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directed movie ended up collecting just Rs 28 crore, emerging as one of the biggest Diwali bombs at the Indian box office.

6. Thank God

Directed by Inder Kumar, Thank God is a comedy drama that stars Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet in the lead role. The movie was released in a clash with Ram Setu on Diwali 2022; however, it ended up collecting just Rs 33 crore net in India.

Thank God was, undoubtedly, a big box office disappointment during the Diwali period.

7. Blue

Released in 2009, Blue stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Zayed Khan and others. The action-adventure movie didn't live up to the expectations and ended up being a big commercial failure.

Blue could mint around Rs 38.50 crore net in India, that too during a big Diwali period.

8. Ram Setu

Clashed with Thank God, Ram Setu too was a box office flop. However, it collected more than the Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy drama but that was not enough at all.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev, the action-adventure raked over Rs 72.75 crore net in India and ended up being a big Diwali box office bomb of all time.

9. Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs Of Hindostan was one of biggest Diwali box office flops of all time. The movie starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh was mounted on a huge budget. However, it couldn't live up to the massive expectations after taking a historic start at the Indian box office.

Thugs Of Hindostan could collect over Rs 138.50 crore net in India and turned out to be a big commercial failure.

Following Is The List Of Biggest Diwali Bombs At The Indian Box Office:

Sr No. Movies India Net Box Office 1 Main Aur Mrs Khanna Rs 7.50 crore 2 Kyon Ki Rs 12.75 crore 3 Saawariyaa Rs 21 crore 4 Jaan-E-Mann Rs 25 crore 5 Action Replayy Rs 28 crore 6 Thank God Rs 33 crore 7 Blue Rs 38.50 crore 8 Ram Setu Rs 72.75 crore 9 Thugs Of Hindostan Rs 138.50 crore

In addition to the movies mentioned above, other big Diwali box office flops include Heroes, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, Pinjar, and more.

It must be noted that we have included only those movie titles that were expected to bring a storm at the box office, considering star value and production budget. The list didn't include small-budget movies that were meant to be box office duds.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

