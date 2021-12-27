Yami Gautam on going public with her skin condition: Took years to accept and wear my confidence.

Yami Gautam recently took social media by surprise when she revealed a skin condition that she was battling since her early teenage years. Called keratosis pilaris, Yami had stated that she has been dealing with the skin condition for many years now and the actress got the courage to share unedited photos. In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Yami Gautam opened up on going public with her skin condition.

Speaking about the decision to share her story with millions of followers, Yami called it a 'liberating' experience. She said, "Writing the post wasn’t difficult; it was liberating. The journey from the time when I learnt of my condition to the day I put the post out, was challenging."

The actress added that it has taken years of confidence and courage to finally talk about her skin condition. "When people saw me at shoot, they would talk about how it should be airbrushed or concealed. That would affect me a lot. It took years to accept it and wear my confidence. I was overwhelmed to see the response to the post," Yami Gautam added.

In the said post, Yami shared unedited pictures from a photoshoot and wrote, "I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful."

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh slay in shades of brown as they leave city on Monday morning