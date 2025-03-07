Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan ‘pita ka garv’ after watching ‘Be Happy’s’ trailer: ‘You have defined…’

The trailer for Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Be Happy was released earlier this week on Monday, March 3. Helmed by renowned choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza, the dance-drama is set for a direct-to-digital release. Skipping a theatrical run, the film will premiere exclusively on the OTT streaming platform Prime Video on March 14. Now, Amitabh Bachchan took to X and expressed his pride in his son, calling Jr. Bachchan "Pita ka garv" (a father's pride). He also praised Abhishek's performance, stating, "You have defined the character from one film to another."

Abhishek Bachchan's father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan has always been suuportive of his son and he has showered praises on Be Happy trailer as well. When a Abhishek fan posted the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh reshared it and wrote in one tweet, "T 5308 - Abhishek एक पिता का गर्व , कितनी आसानी से एक किरदार से दूसरे किरदार में बदल जाते हो । बधाई हो बधाई स्नेह."

In another tweet he praised Abhishek and penned, "what a lovely story .. and how amazingly Abhishek you have defined the character from one film to another .. blessings and love."

The official synopsis of Be Happy reads as, "A dance-drama film that follows a single father and his witty, wise-beyond-her-years daughter. When his daughter's dream of performing in the country's biggest dance reality show collides with a life-altering crisis, the father is driven to do the unthinkable, showcasing the extraordinary lengths he will go to fulfill her wishes and find happiness."

Abhishek Bachchan takes on the role of Shiva, a dedicated single father, in the film, while young talent Inayat Verma portrays his daughter, Dhara. The duo previously collaborated in the dark comedy crime drama Ludo, which was released directly on a digital platform. The film made its debut on Netflix as a special Diwali release in 2020.

Speaking about the film, the Delhi-6 actor shared that portraying Shiv was an emotional journey, as the character is a father battling against time and fate to fulfill his daughter's dream. He described Be Happy as more than just a movie, emphasizing that it serves as a powerful testament to resilience, highlighting the importance of moving forward despite life's toughest challenges—much like in dance.

The Prime Video film also stars Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in key roles. A Remo D'Souza Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. production, Be Happy is penned by Remo D'Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Deo, and Chirag Garg.