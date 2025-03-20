Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ t-shirt after divorce hearing with Dhanashree Verma catches attention; VIDEO goes viral

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and model-choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been granted a divorce by the Bombay High Court. The decision came nearly a month after the estranged couple filed for divorce earlier this year in February. Meanwhile, Chahal’s t-shirt for the hearing caught everyone's attention.

On March 20, Yuzvendra Chahal appeared before the Bombay High Court for the divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma . When he arrived at the court, he was seen wearing a black jacket, with his head covered by a cap and his face concealed by a mask. He paired it with denim pants and geeky eyeglasses.

However, after the final decision was announced, the cricketer was seen exiting the court with his jacket off, carrying it in his hand, and flaunting a black t-shirt with the text "Be your own sugar daddy" written on it. Soon after Chahal made this appearance, a video of him went viral on the internet, with many users reacting to it.

Watch video of Yuzvendra Chahal

Several users expressed their surprise at the cricketer actually wearing a t-shirt with such text, while many humorously explained the meaning of "sugar daddy." They stated that Chahal was sending out a message encouraging everyone to be "financially independent."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma had a dreamy wedding in 2020 after their romance blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, their love was short-lived, and the duo started living separately soon after. During their court hearings, the ex-couple informed the court that they had been living apart since June 2022.

Considering Chahal’s commitments to the upcoming IPL season, starting on March 22, 2025, the Bombay High Court directed Bandra’s family court to expedite the divorce proceedings. As a result, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra were granted a divorce today, i.e., March 20, 2025.

The update was officially confirmed by Chahal’s lawyer after the proceedings. While speaking to the media, he stated, "The divorce has been finalized, and the marriage is dissolved." However, the lawyer remained tight-lipped regarding the decision on alimony.

Meanwhile, the family waived off the cooling period, and the Indian cricketer has been ordered to pay Rs 4.75 crore to Dhanashree as alimony.