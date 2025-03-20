‘Angry’ Dhanashree Verma asks paps ‘what is this behaviour’ as she reaches Bandra family court to finalise divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal; WATCH to know why

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced now. Just a few moments back, Chahal’s lawyer confirmed the official news. Meanwhile, a video of Dhanashree has been going viral on the Internet after she lost her calm on the paparazzi who hounded her before the hearing.

On March 20, Dhanashree Verma arrived for the divorce hearing at Bandra’s family court with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In the video shared by the paps, the choreographer-actress was seen getting mobbed as soon as she came out of her car.

While she made her way towards the court premises, a woman stumbled and fell down as she lost her balance in the commotion created by the paps.

This left Dhanashree visibly upset and she schooled the paps, stating, “Kya kar rahe ho aap (What are you doing)? What is this behavior?”, reprimanding the shutterbugs. She even asked the woman if she was okay before walking away briskly.

Watch the full video here

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in a dreamy wedding in 2020 after their love blossomed during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, soon after, trouble in their paradise started as they began living separately from June 2022.

Earlier this year in February, they filed a divorce plea in the Court citing compatibility issues as the reason for their divorce.

Considering Chahal’s participation in the upcoming Indian Premiere League 2025 matches which will start on March 22, the Bandra High Court directed the family court to speed up the divorce proceedings of the estranged couple.

According to this, the divorce plea was scheduled for today i.e. March 20, 2025, and the estranged couple was seen arriving at the court for a final hearing.

Moments later, Chahal's lawyer confirmed the divorce stating, "Divorce has been done, marriage is dissolved." He avoided commenting on the question about alimony, but it has been reported that the Indian cricketer has agreed to pay permanent alimony of Rs 4 crore 75 lakhs to his wife.

Notably, Chahal has already paid Rs 2 crore 37 lakhs and 55 thousand to date, while the rest of the amount was to be paid after the divorce decree.