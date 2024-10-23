Zeenat Aman recalls Raj Kapoor gave her handful of THESE as signing amount for Satyam Shivam Sundaram; ‘I will always choose…’

Zeenat Aman's Instagram account is a treasure trove of stories from her acting days. Recently, she shared anecdotes from her time working on Satyam Shivam Sundaram, including how she landed the role of Rupa. In her latest post, Aman recounted a touching moment when Raj Kapoor presented her with a handful of gold guineas as her signing amount for the film. She further added that although the gold was stolen, she 'will always choose to cherish the memories'.

The post read in continuation, "Continued from yesterday. Ever-reliable John delivered my message, and soon ushered me into Rajji’s view. Oh! How amused was the great director to see me dressed as a maimed village belle!"

Aman shared an anecdote from her past, recalling how she later discovered that Raj Kapoor was deeply touched by the extent to which she went to prove her commitment as an actress. After a bout of laughter, Kapoor excused himself to make a phone call. About twenty minutes later, his wife, Krishna Kapoor, arrived with a purse containing gold guineas.

Raj Kapoor then presented the guineas to Zeenat with great flair, marking her signing amount for the role of Rupa. "I held onto those guineas for decades, until they were stolen from my home a few years ago. Still, given a choice between this memory and that gold, I will always choose the memory", post read.

The post further read, "On another note, the image in my previous post depicts Rajji fixing my scars on set. The glue used to give me this appearance played absolute havoc on my skin for weeks! As for this wonderful picture of me with the Kapoors. I can’t for the life of me remember where it was taken! Any film buffs out there who can give me a clue".

In an earlier post, She recalled the time around 1976, while filming Vakil Babu. Raj Kapoor played the title role, while Zeenat and Shashi Kapoor were the leading couple.

Between takes, when the crew set up lights and changed sets, the actors had idle time. During these moments, Raj Kapoor would often passionately discuss his idea for a film about a man who falls in love with a woman’s voice but struggles to accept her appearance.

Despite his enthusiasm, Raj never suggested that Zeenat could be part of the film, which bothered her. She believed it was because of her modern image, associated with mini skirts and boots, that he didn't consider her for the role. Determined to change his perception, Zeenat decided to take action.

One evening, after wrapping up early from shooting, she spent extra time in her dressing room, transforming herself into her interpretation of Rupa. She dressed in a traditional ghagra choli, braided her hair with a parandi, and even used tissue paper and glue to create scars on her face.

When she arrived at The Cottage, Raj Kapoor's assistant, John, greeted her at the door, puzzled by her appearance. Following her request, he conveyed her message: "Tell Saabji that Rupa has arrived."

On the work front, Zeenat will be next seen in Bun Tikki with Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in key roles, is slated for release later this year.

As the release date approaches, the cast recently gathered to celebrate the completion of the film. The wrap party was attended by several prominent celebrities, including Javed Akhtar and others.

