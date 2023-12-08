Zoya Akhtar films and shows to catch before watching Suhana-Khushi-Agastya’s The Archies

Zoya Akhtar, the powerhouse director of Bollywood, has once again hit the bullseye with her latest release, The Archies, featuring a dynamic ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. The film has not only impressed critics but has also become a favorite among audiences.

If you're someone enchanted by Zoya's cinematic magic and eager to dive into more of her creations, we've got your back! We present a curated list of movies and web series where Zoya has left her indelible mark, whether as a visionary director, a brilliant writer, or a mastermind behind the screenplay.

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a true classic, captures the essence of three friends fulfilling a longstanding promise on a transformative trip to Spain. This heartfelt narrative explores friendship, love, and self-discovery, treating you to an engaging three-hour experience while subtly showcasing the beauty of Spanish destinations. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do offers a spot-on portrayal of an affluent Indian family that appears flawless on the surface but reveals its dysfunctionality when the façade is peeled away. Set against the backdrop of a cruise celebrating the Mehra family's 30th anniversary, the film delivers brilliant comedic moments and memorable performances by Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shefali Shah, and Anil Kapoor.

3. Luck By Chance

The film traces the path of Vikram, an aspiring actor portrayed by Farhan Akhtar, as he grapples with the harsh realities concealed beneath the glitter of the entertainment industry. It delves into the intricate dynamics of his relationships and explores how they are affected by the challenging journey he undergoes in pursuit of his dreams.

4. Gully Boy

Gully Boy unfolds with Ranveer Singh in the role of Murad, your typical guy dreaming of becoming a rapper and passionate about social issues. The plot takes an intriguing turn when he encounters Siddhant Chaturvedi's character, Shrikant, aka MC Sher. The movie also features Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

5. Bombay Talkies

In Zoya's short, Sheila Ki Jawaani, young Vicky, a 12-year-old and an ardent Katrina Kaif fan aspires to be a dancer. However, his father, played by Ranvir Shorey, directs him towards more traditionally masculine activities like sports. The story captures the essence of innocence while also exploring themes of joy and the quest for freedom.

6. Made In Heaven

Made In Heaven takes us on a journey through the bustling lives of Delhi-based wedding planners and inseparable friends, Tara and Karan. While showcasing the opulent world of the affluent, the series also casts a spotlight on the lingering regressive norms in our society. The recently released Season 2 continues to unravel the complexities within the vibrant realm of these wedding planners.