Ju Ji Hoon’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call features THIS Hospital playlist character — are they set in the same universe?

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is a brand-new South Korean web series starring Ju Ji Hoon in the lead role. However, one of the scenes in the show has intrigued fans; in one of the scenes a character from the popular medical drama Hospital Playlist is mentioned, making fans wonder if both storylines belong in the same universe.

Soon after the release of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call on January 24, 2025, fans began uncovering intriguing details hinting at a potential crossover with another popular K-drama. In one scene, Ju Ji Hoon’s character, Baek Gang Hyeok, is seen in a hospital sipping coffee while an announcement plays in the background. The announcement calls for Doctor Ahn Jeong Won from the pediatric department to report to OR 12.

What makes this moment captivating is that Ahn Jeong Won is a beloved character from the Hospital Playlist, portrayed by Yoo Yeon Seok. This subtle detail sparked speculation among fans that the two dramas might exist within the same universe. Adding fuel to the fire, Netflix shared a screenshot of the scene alongside an image of Yoo Yeon Seok as Ahn Jeong Won, captioning it with the phrase, "I am: connecting the dots."

This clever nod seemingly confirms that the crossover was no coincidence, leaving fans thrilled at the possibility of an interconnected K-drama universe.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call follows the journey of Baek Kang Hyeok, a skilled trauma surgeon with extensive experience in war zones, as he joins a struggling trauma team at a renowned university hospital. Faced with mounting deficits, Baek revitalizes the failing unit, transforming it into a thriving, life-saving trauma centre.

Ju Ji Hoon takes on the role of Baek Kang Hyeok, while Choo Young Woo portrays Yang Jae Won, a top-tier fellow who works closely with him. The supporting cast also includes Ha Young, Yoon Gyung Ho, Jeong Jae Kwang, and more.

Premiering globally on January 24, 2025, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is based on the hit web novel The Trauma Center: Golden Hour by author Hansanleega. The show managed to become the most-watched series on Netflix within just a day of its release in South Korea.